Lil Yachty Releases New Video for “Plastic” Featuring Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung Og

With his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape out, Lil Yachty has turned to the visuals, releasing a new one for “Plastic.”

The single features Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung Og. The black and white video was filmed in Detroit with the help of Ethan Iverson.

You can see the video from the Quality Control rapper below.

