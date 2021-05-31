Michael Jordan recently donated $1 million to Morehouse College. The NBA team owner’s Jordan brand and Nike’s donation will seek to advance and support journalism and sports at the HBCU. The school’s journalism program originally launched following a donation from Oscar-winning filmmaker, Spike Lee.

The HBCU’s VP for institutional advancement released a statement thanking His Airness for the donation.

“Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history,” said Monique Dozier.

Jordan’s philanthropic efforts continue to be something he takes pride in. The NBA legend previously pledged $10 million dollars to several causes through his Black Community Commitment program. Now that pledge has begun to unfold. He previously donated to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Ida B. Wells Society, and more.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” says Jordan. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”