Mike Tyson has previously spoken candidly about his mental health and admitted to being suicidal at a point in his life. But thanks to the use of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, his mental health changed for the better.

In addition to the psilocybin mushrooms, Tyson took other consciousness-alerting substances and began a spiritual journey.

“To think where I was – almost suicidal – to this now. Isn’t life a trip, man? It’s amazing medicine, and people don’t look at it from that perspective that it needs to be looked into,” Tyson told Reuters.

“I can’t even tell you what mental issues I used to have. I was in the sick. Everyone thought I was crazy, I bit this guy’s ear off,” Tyson said in reference to his infamous 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield. “I did all this stuff, and once I got introduced to the shrooms …my whole life changed.”

“I started boxing! Look at what I’m doing now,” he said happily, referencing his recent exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November.

Medical professionals have warned against the use of psychedelics without medical guidance and the side effects of psilocybin are hallucinations, anxiety, and panic.

But it seems to be working wonders for the former heavyweight champion. Would you be open to trying psychedelics to treat mental health after hearing Mike Tyson‘s testimonial?