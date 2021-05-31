Coi Leray is receiving support from several rappers following a viral video showing a stoic crowd to her recent performance. Despite the crowd reaction, the New Jersey native continues to have a breakout year. Her Lil Durk assisted hit single, “No More Parties,” is certified platinum. It also peaked at 26 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Coi Leray hopped on stage to perform in front of an arena in Houston, TX. Apparently, the crowd did not know the song that Coi was performing at the time.

Houston was NOT entertained during Coi Leray's performance last night pic.twitter.com/OiWu46z0vo — No Boof (@noboofdotcom) May 30, 2021

Following the video’s circulation, the 24 year-old artist took to Twitter.

“The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me.”

The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) May 30, 2021

She then received a tweet of support from the legendary, Nicki Minaj, who told Coi to keep her head high and “charge it to the game.” Nicki has seen it all as a woman emcee.

In addition to Nicki, Polo G, Rubi Rose and Asian Doll hopped in to support Coi.

Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo. Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on 🎀 https://t.co/X0LAFnhPRG — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 30, 2021

That’s always how it b when u 1st come in Compared to when u really blow u gotta block that shit out & keep goin crazy u got it🖤💯💯 — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) May 30, 2021

Got your back forever 😈🤞🏽 Love You More SUPER STAR COI https://t.co/KSw4VYAYFr — Da PRETTIEST (@AsianDaBrattt) May 30, 2021

However the Houston crowd did vibe to her hit single, “No More Parties.” All in all, Coi decided to take the advice and support of her fellow rap peers.

Nobody:



Me: Charging it to the mf game !!!!! — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) May 30, 2021