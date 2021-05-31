If you didn’t think the women of hip hop could get any bolder and more fierce then think again, because they are now getting much brighter. Whatever the reason, these beauty and hair daredevils obviously live by their own rules-they don’t follow trends they clearly set them and we are hear for every wig change, color transformation and style creation. Perhaps we are growing weary of pastels, pinks and muted purples and/or trying to remove all traces of 2020 now that the world is opening back up. The bold bright hues our favorite entertainers are giving is a clear indication that we are shifting into another level in hair color trends and they are coming in forms of blue, reds, greens and yellows.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

JT-City Girls

“You always make me not be shy lol thanks tae bea. In a comment JT made about her hair on Arrogant Tae instagram post. Blue is her color this hairstyle fit her so well

Asian Doll

This Aqua-woman unit was created by 17 year old hairstylist Trenton Lee who blended shades of blue with face framing pink. and dont forget the sparkling fronts to finish the look

Megan Thee Stallion

Created by her hair stylist Kellon Deryck for her appearance on Season 2 of Legendary on HBO. This all blue hair was stunning paired with yellow accents that include eye shadow, hat, bag and shoe. When fans saw the post 😍🔥❤️emojis flooded her feed.

Sza

The Memorial Day weekend Color Pop

The brightest

