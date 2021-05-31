You might recall that brief, but hilarious exchange between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Tyson Beckford.

In 2018, Beckford stepped into The Shade Room and alluded that her body job was botched and the doctor messed up her right hip. The beauty mogul clapped back and insinuated that the model didn’t like what he saw because he was gay.

A few months later, Beckford attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary party where he saw Kanye West and they had an interesting interaction.

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton,” Beckford explained on Let’s Go Live! with Sharon Carpenter. “He [Kanye] was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me.”

But things hit a peak when Ye sent a member of his entourage to follow Beckford into the bathroom. Beckford recalled telling the man, “I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.”

“I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke,” Beckford continued. “I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was.”

Tyson Beckford said Kanye West eventually called him out on Instagram “two weeks later.”

But he did try to keep things positive and acknowledge that the former couple is going through a hard time right now. “They’re going through some hard times right now. My whole energy is positive,” he concluded.