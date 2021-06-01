Blac Chyna on the Kardashians: “ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs”

There is no love lost between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians. With a storied history that began with a relationship between Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the model still has smoke for the reality star and entrepreneur sisterhood.

Posting a video of the Kardashians online, Chyna would hint at the fact that they are all “Baby Mamas.”

“If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs,” Chyna wrote with the image.

Chyna and the Kardashians are set to go to trial in November with the accusations that the family used their fame to cancel opportunities, including a show on E! titled Rob & Chyna.