Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 million diamond in his forehead is a thing of the past. Fans noticed the missing diamond recently when he was out with his girlfriend JT.

Hot New Hip Hop notes, Uzi and JT went out with Future and Dess Dior on a double date but the diamond was missing.

The removal comes after fans were concerned about the mental condition of the rapper.

Advertisement

Uzi had fans concerned after posting some alarming tweets the other day. “So I’m literally getting broke down into pieces,” one tweet read.

“I’m ready to die,” another tweet stated.

While some fans began tweeting the rapper, wondering what was wrong, Uzi then mentioned that the tweets could be possible song titles for an upcoming project. “Song titles I’m back on my fck it sht,” followed by “And honestly I just been working to hard that I felt like that so I named 2 songs after my emotions.”