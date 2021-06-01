Former FBI Agent Claims Suge Knight Hired Harry Billups to Kill The Notorious B.I.G., LAPD Covered It Up

Former FBI Agent Claims Suge Knight Hired Harry Billups to Kill The Notorious B.I.G., LAPD Covered It Up

A former FBI agent alleges sealed documents prove Suge Knight is behind the death of the Notorious B.I.G.

The East Coast versus West Coast beef was the most defining moment in Hip Hop history and resulted in the death of Tupac Shakur and Biggie.

Fans are still unsure about who ended the lives of the young great emcees. But a recent report from the Daily Mail suggests that Suge Knight hired a member of the Nation of Islam to avenge the death of his artist.

Advertisement

Retired FBI agent Phil Carson, who worked on the cold case for two years, alleged the target was Diddy but Biggie was caught in the line of fire and was killed by the fourth bullet.

Carson confirmed past allegations that Suge joined forces with a corrupt Los Angeles officer, David Mack, to hire Harry Billups to gun down the Brooklyn legend.

“There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it and allowed him to pull the trigger,” Carson said, before adding that the “cover up” was “The biggest mistake of justice in my 20-year career at the FBI.”

“I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles,” he said.

Filmmakers Don Sikorshi and Brad Furman told the New York Post that “all the answers are in black and white.”

The outlet reported that they acquired 2003 documents by the FBI that supports the mens’ claims.

“Amir Muhammad, AKA Harry Billups, the godparent to LAPD Officer David Mack’s two children, has been identified by several sources as the trigger man,” the report stated. “Mack is a registered owner of a 1995 Black SS Impala white chrome wheels, the exact description given as being driven by Wallace’s shooter.”

Witnesses claim that a Black Chevy Impala pulled up next to the late rapper before opening fire, and the shooter was wearing a blue suit with a bow tie.

Billups was briefly considered a suspect in Biggie’s murder but the charges were quickly dropped.

“When you read those sealed documents there is overwhelming evidence that paints for you exactly who did the murder and why the LAPD covered it up,” said Sikorski.

Ironically, Mack was arrested in 1997 and sentenced to 14 years for bank robbery charges.

Billups is allegedly working on Georgia in real estate.

Do you believe the ex-FBI agent about Suge Knight’s connection to the murder of the beloved Notorious B.I.G?