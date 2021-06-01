Jake Paul is set to enter the ring again and will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as reported by The Atheltic’s Mike Coppinger.

After a first round knockout of Ben Askren, Paul will now move on to Woodley, who is a friend of Paul’s last opponent. Paul is currently 3-0 in his pro career and will fight in what will likely be a lucrative fight.

Paul’s fight with Woodley is presumed to be the first in the new deal with Showtime Sports. Paul’s adviser Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN his next fight will be distributed by Showtime Sports as they and Paul’s team are in advanced talks. Showtime has confirmed the news.

“Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” Bidarian told ESPN. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.”