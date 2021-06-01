Lil Baby and Lil Durk are ready to take over the summer. With their The Voice Of The Heroes album due this Friday on Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records, the duo have released the lead single, which is also the title track.

The new release brings the two in perfect harmony in trading stories about their road to the top, while highlighting everything that they came up with. The new release comes with a Daps directed video in Atlanta, intermixed with vignettes of the differing faces and generations from the neighborhood.

In addition, the OTF and 4PF duo have released the cover art for their album, which you can see below.

