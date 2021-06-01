Lil Nas X Says He Would Date SZA, Billie Eilish, Flo Milli if He were Straight

Lil Nas X has become an expert troller and provocateur. His Hot 100 chart-topper, “Montero,” sparked controversy following the release of its visuals, in addition to his custom “666” Nike Airmax 90s release. Nike quickly sent a cease and desist to the “Old Town Road” artist, following the incident, stating they did not approve the custom kicks.

Most recently, his pants split during a Saturday Night Live performance of his No. 1 track.

“I know i do a lot of planned sh*t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them,” he tweeted.

i know i do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

WHOAA! Lil Nas X performed on SNL Saturday night and this happened… 👀😮pic.twitter.com/u0zy068wPF — Power 106 (@Power106LA) May 24, 2021

To say the least, it has been an eventful few months for the 22 year-old diamond-selling artist.

Following his success with “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X announced being openly gay. As a famous voice of the LGBTQ+ community, he has no issue trolling once in a while.

He recently took to this TikTok to show which celebrity women he would date if he was not gay. Those women happen to be SZA, Billie Eilish, Flo Milli, and more. Lil Nas X posted the video on his Twitter temporarily but later deleted it. It now only lives on his TikTok. None of the women in the video have responded.

