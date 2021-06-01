Moneybagg Yo made his son’s day when he surprised them at an NBA Game.

The Memphis rapper has continued to enjoy the success of his latest album release, A Gangsta’s Pain. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts upon its release. The project first gained traction from Bagg’s hit single, “Time Today.”

While Moneybagg Yo is building his career as an artist, he is a father of eight children: four boys and four girls. He recently got tickets for two of his sons to watch their hometown Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. Based on his schedule as a rapper, he was unsure if he could attend the game. As soon as they were about to FaceTime their dad about the game, he showed up in person. His baby mama, Renee Echelon took to IG to praise the “Time Today” rapper for being present.

“Listen! This man is going to STEP when it comes to his kids! In their eyes he’s PERFECT,” she captions. “They really wanted their dad to attend the game with them but Of course he’s booked with shows. He got on a jet to give them 15 minutes of his time tonight risking a show he has tonight in Miami. It was the 4th quarter with maybe 10 minutes left on the clock. This most definitely made their night and of course they think they are the coolest kids. We spend so much time talking about the negative but these are the moments that matter.”

His children are all featured on “Interlude” from his No. 1 album, A Gangsta’s Pain. As Father’s Day approaches, let us continue to uplift a father’s presence.

Moneybagg Yo recently got in the studio with Memphis Grizzle’s Ja Morant. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year previewed a new track from the Memphis native.