If you’re a millennial, then the Rugrats was an important part of your childhood. You may be ready to introduce the gang to your children, if you have any, by watching the reboot but you’ll notice a big change.

Betty DeVille, Phil and Lil’s mother, was rewritten to be an openly gay single mother.

Natalie Morales took over the voicing role from Kath Soucie, and said DeVille is a good representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia,” Morales said in a statement.

“Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” the Dead To Me actress said.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”

Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie, and the rest of the Rugrats too all got a 3-D makeover but the series definitely already has people buzzing.

What are your thoughts on the new Betty DeVille? Stream the Rugrats on Paramount+