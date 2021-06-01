Former Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnet wasn’t feeling the way Kyrie Irving stepped on the Boston Celtics’ logo. It now appears his former isn’t feeling it either.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the Celtics in Game 4, Irving intentionally stepped on the Celtics’ midcourt logo and dragged his foot across the mascot’s face. According to Glen “Big Baby” Davis, that seems to be fighting words.

“Real bulls***,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “Like I said you step on lucky (Celtics logo) you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep the s*** basketball before somebody gets hurt in real life.”

Davis’ comments caught the eye of Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant, who has never been one to shy away from sharing his feelings on social media.

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame.



(via @yornoc74) pic.twitter.com/thcXjX15He — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis appeared to threaten Kyrie Irving over stepping on the Celtics' logo, which drew a response from Kevin Durant (H/T @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/jxa2IPBXwx — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 31, 2021

Durrant seems to not believe what Davis is selling. While nobody knows if Irving intentionally stepped on the logo for attention, what Davis said is a little extra, just like the stepping on the logo was.