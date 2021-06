Coachella has set its sights on 2022, setting the festival dates for next April.

In a tweet, Coachella announced their return to the desert for April 15-17 and April 22-24 weekends. Access to the 2022 advance sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

If you don’t want to wait until 2022 to get your festival fix, you can hit the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, the return of Lollapalooza in Chicago or either Governors Ball or Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York City.

