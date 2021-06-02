DaBaby is allegedly involved in a shooting in Miami that left two people injured.

Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed to Local 10 News that the rapper and his entourage were detained and are suspected to be involved.

Page Six reports, “DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight.”

The shooting allegedly occurred near the corner of Ocean Drive and First Street shortly after 11:30 PM on Monday.

Nearby neighbor Dimitri James told the outlet, “I thought I heard like, it might have been a gun battle because it was like, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom boom,’ just nonstop. Then it died out, and like five minutes later, again, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’”

DaBaby has yet to publicly comment on the Miami shooting.