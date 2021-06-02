Donald Trump must know something that a majority of the country is not privy to yet. The former president of the United States believes that he will be reinstated to office in August.

The New York Times reports Trump has been telling close friends that the Trump Era of America will be back near the end of the summer.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Trump supporters are expecting the controversial figure to regain his position as well. Loyalists in the video are seen expecting a Myanmar-style coup regaining the nation.

“It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA,” Haberman continued in her thread. “But he is not putting out statements about the ‘audits’ in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

