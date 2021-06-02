Jacquees does not play about Dreezy and a man who learned that lesson in Mexico.

The couple went viral after a video showed the aftermath of a physical altercation they were involved in.

Dreezy is seen getting her final hits off as she and Jacquees depart from the unidentified man.

Advertisement

Although she didn’t explain how the incident happened, the Chicago native explained that her man was acting in her defense.

“I’ma just clear it up real quick,” she explained. “… A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n***a, kicked him in his face— that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n***a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation,” Dreezy said on Instagram live.

Dreezy explains a video of and Jacquees getting into an altercation with a guy on vacation after the guy put his hands on her.

(Video in thread) pic.twitter.com/3u6We8e96z — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) June 1, 2021

Jacquees hasn’t commented on the situation at the time this article was written.