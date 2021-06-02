The NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series returned this week bringing in hip-hop icon Fat Joe. For his performance, the Terror Squad leader brought a collection of hits including “My Lifestyle,” “What’s Luv,” “Lean Back,” “Sunshine (The Light),” and “All The Way Up.”

The performance was recorded at Joe’s UP NYC store in Uptown with “My Lifestyle” kicking off the session. When Fat Joe hits “What’s Love,” his live band bring a twist of salsa to the collaboation. Joe’s protege Angelica Vila holds down the vocals for Ashanti on the single and also for “Sunshine (The Light),” which blends Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

You can see the performance below.

