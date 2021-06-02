Latto Says She Doesn’t Care What People Think About Her ‘Adult Hairs’

Latto Says She Doesn’t Care What People Think About Her ‘Adult Hairs’

Black and Brown women have styled their hair with laid edges for what feels like the beginning of time. At this point, perfecting a beautiful swoop is an art form in our community. No matter if your hair is up to down, baby hairs are considered the final touch of the perfect style.

So, there’s no surprise that our favorite women artists are keeping theirs slayed. Recently Atlanta rapper Latto debuted her new look; featuring beautiful feed in braids. To add the cherry on top, the “Guwop” rapper had what some fans considered “adult hairs”. After receiving criticism from social media on her hair, she took to Instagram.

“Y’all really don’t like my baby (adult) hairs huh lol I loveee them.. my preference.” wrote Latto.

Advertisement