Lil Durk Says Posting Money Online is Only for Those Who Take Care of Their Family

Lil Durk is ready to tag with Lil Baby to drop off The Voice of the Heroes. Ahead of the release, Durkio is giving some tips on flaunting money, appearing with a few stacks on Twitter, and delivering a message.

“You can post your money if you take care your family and put your n-ggas in position to win,” Durkio wrote. “And def make sure your kids took good care of you gotta be a opp or somebody wit me hit ya hoe if you hate on me .. THE VOICE OF THE HEROS 6/4.”

Agree with Durk? Peep his statement below.

