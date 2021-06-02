Lloyd Banks Gives a Nod to the Producers of ‘The Course Of The Inevitable’

It has been over a decade since Lloyd Banks has delivered a new album. This Friday, June 4, the former G-Unit star will deliver The Course Of The Inevitable. The album is set to bring in Ransom, Benny The Butcher, and some additional spitters, but today, Banks let loose the production list.

As we continue on..The Course Of The Inevitable!! Available For Pre Order! Now! https://t.co/sS1QjDwBi8 pic.twitter.com/Rjt69suVI0 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) June 2, 2021

“If you’ve been following the movement..you know I’ve always worked with new producers,” Banks told fans on Twitter. “Gotta give the young and hungry the opportunity as well!”

The new project will bring in The Olympicks, Alpha Betic, Illatracks, Phil Jvckson, 2wo 4our and more.

