With Moneybagg Yo currently running it up on top of the Billboard charts, Yo Gotti is celebrating his Collective Music Group artist with expensive jewelry. Gotti gifted Bagg a Richard Mille watch to celebrate the success of A Gangsta’s Pain, which reportedly cost six figures.

“Gotta celebrate success shoutout to Bagg No.1 on Billboard,” Gotti said on Instagram. “From da Hood Blocks To Top of da Charts. Trust Da Process, See da Results! We Proud of you Bruh.”

Yo Gotti gave Moneybagg Yo a new Richard Millie to celebrate his album going #1 for 2 weeks in a row 💿💰#AGangstasPain pic.twitter.com/1XkEDO9yCA — Wave Check 🌊 (@_WaveCheck) June 1, 2021

The Memphis native and his A Gangsta’s Pain album moved 61,000 equivalent album units over the past week to move back into pole position of the Billboard 200. The new album features Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, and Pharrell, removing Khaled Khaled from the top spot, dropping to No. 3 with 46,000 units.

