It’s no secret that CBD is seriously trending, especially in the beauty world. When you think Cannabis it’s its usually in the form of, weed, ingestibles and the psychoactive effects that THC has. CBD on the other hand is often regarded as the friendly harmless side of Cannabis and this is what you getting in the beauty products offered today. It seems like everyday, there is a new buzz about CBD infused products from skincare, to haircare, honey and chocolate. Why Beauty? Research shows that CBD is an effective anti-inflammatory, supporting the skin’s natural healing process and it has great antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti aging properties. Useful for reducing potential triggers of eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis and reducing the appearance of irritation. In other words, CBD can do wonders for your skin including acne-prone and sensitive areas. While the jury is still out on the hard science backing up these benefits, there’s a mountain of evidence that CBD can also calm anxiety, alleviate period cramps, muscle aches and improve sleep. Now who wouldn’t try that.

As the beauty junkie that I am, I couldn’t wait to find ways to incorporate CBD into my daily regimen. Here are some must try brands to check out that I can’t live without, from Black women who are dedicated to bringing the benefits of CBD to the culutre. Let us know what you think.

Beauty & Wellness-Brown Girl Jane

Founded by three black women- Malaila Jones Kebede, Nia Jones and Tai Beauchamp- collectively changed the way the beauty industry and how black women see the benefits of CBD. The company was founded to support the everyday needs of women and they were well aware that women of color were not the target market for most CBD brands. Whether it’s better sleep, more focus, glowing skin or vaginal health Brown Girl Jane has something to meet all your needs. These are all the things that we deal with in our ourday lives but are not addressed in the overall wellness market. They also reinvest in their community by offering funding to independant beauty and wellness brands in partnership with SheaMoisture and their #BlackGirlSwap program. Brown Girl Jane here to our rescue!

Hair-Imani Beauty

The multipurpose hair and scalp oil was created by 24 year old hair influencer Nia Imani who collaborated with brands such as Mielle Organics, The Mane Choice and Shea Moisture on content and activations. After graduating college she decided it was time to put her skills and knowledge to the test, after a lot of sleepless nights and a few years of perfecting the formula, Imani launched the multipurpose hair and scalp CBD oil, Imania Beauty that she formulated herself. Created with a blend of CBD and Ayurvedic ingredients, neem oil, black seed oil, brahmi and amla, this treatment is designed to help stimulate hair growth, soothe itchy scalp and lock in moisture. She has proved that hard word can pay off as Imania Beauty is now apart of the Sephora Accelerate 2021 progam. Trust us this will be your hair and scalps new best friend.