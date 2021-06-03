Woman Who Sued Cuba Gooding Jr. For Allegedly Groping Her Won The Lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. failed to respond to the lawsuit Natasha Ashworth filed in 2019, therefore she won a default judgement.

Ashworth alleged that she was serving the actor at Tao Downtown Nightclub the year prior and he kept groping her butt.

Gooding never filed a response in court or even hired a civil attorney to defend him against the lawsuit.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Alexander Tisch granted Ashworth’s request on Wednesday for a default judgment against Gooding on the claims of assault and battery.

However, the judge did deny the claim of emotional distress citing redundancy.

The judge suggested to take the case to trial to see how much the alleged victim should be awarded.

Gooding’s criminal defense attorney Mark Heller said, “the claim is baseless and the judgment is worthless.”

At least 30 women accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct. Another woman filed a separate lawsuit alleging he raped her twice in a SoHo hotel room in 2013.

He has also been criminally charged on six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching stemming from the allegations of three accusers — including Ashworth.