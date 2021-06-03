Danny Boy Refutes Keyshia Cole’s Claims That Tupac Told Her He Was Leaving Death Row Records

Looks like Danny Boy was tuned in to Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz celebration.

Keyshia Cole opened up about her surprising connection to Tupac Shakur during her Verzuz battle against Ashanti over the Summer.

MC Hammer introduced the singer was introduced to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, and she claims Pac had plans to ditch Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones and wanted her to join him.

“I actually did know Tupac,” Cole said. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Danny Boy refuted Keyshia Cole’s claims in a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue.

“He ain’t told her shit,” Danny said. “Everybody was close to Pac when he died. Everybody. That’s all you hear. That’s what people do.”

Danny continued, “But Keyshia went up—Pac went up to her. How old was she? Twelve, 13-year-old? He let her hear some shit that could have really got him hurt? He wasn’t just gon’ walk and say anything about anybody, especially, ‘I’m finna leave Suge’ in front of a 13-year-old. He ain’t told her shit like that.”

According to Danny, Pac was too indebted to Suge for his departure to even be a thought.

