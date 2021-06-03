Gatorade is launching a one-time, limited-edition apparel collaboration with Muhammad Ali to celebrate the Greatest of All Time’s impact on sport.

In the collection, which is produced in partnership with Champion, there will be seven pieces of apparel, including three separate t-shirt designs, a crop top, a sweatsuit and an anorak jacket, all inspired by Ali’s legacy of greatness and featuring elements of Gatorade’s iconic branding.

While the capsule will be available for 48 hours only, Gatorade will honor Ali all summer long through its Champions Edition collectors’ bottles – a set of six limited time GTQ bottles that each feature a different iconic Ali fight poster – as well as a GOAT-inspired Gx Bottle.

Advertisement

The collection will be available to purchase for 48 hours only, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, through 12:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, June 6.