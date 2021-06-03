Amazon has announced H.E.R., Kid Cudi, and Billie Eilish are set to star in the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music that features some of the best in music and entertainment in celebration of Prime Day.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” said Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

Advertisement

The Prime Day Show X H.E.R. will be held at the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

The Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi has the star depart Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

Billie will bring a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long-gone era.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of incredible deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The epic shopping will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including the best in entertainment–Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever with four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.