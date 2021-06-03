Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is reportedly in talks to lace up the gloves and star opposite Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson in Creed III. The blockbuster franchise’s third film will mark a highly anticipated directorial debut for Jordan. Iconic actress Phylicia Rashad who was recently named Howard University’s new Dean of the College of Fine Arts will also return in her role as with previous films, but Rocky Balboa himself played by Sylvester Stallone, will not.

The news was first broke by Deadline and they noted “The deal isn’t quite done yet and they are working through the logistics of Majors’ busy dance card.”

Majors began as an indie talent to now one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. He’s super busy with one major role after another, no pun intended. He really caught fire after his role as Tic in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. That role followed stellar performances, which included the critically acclaimed Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He also had a great performance in Hostile playing opposite Christian bale. Majors notably starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Look for Majors next playing opposite a few heavyweights such as Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz in Netflix’s high profile western film, The Harder They Fall. He’s also starring in J.G. Dillard’s Devotion. But the most high-profile of his new roles is his superhero film debut, taking on Marvel’s Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror although his character will first appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Majors is certainly taking Hollywood by storm and I wouldn’t expect him to slow down any time soon!