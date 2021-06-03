Since the fatal shooting of King Von, there has been a lot of tension in the music industry regarding Lil Durk and Quando Rondo. The rappers have been releasing project after project and fans seem to believe that there have been some lyrics packed with subliminals from each rapper.

Earlier this year, Quando Rondo was called out after releasing a music video for his single, “Soul Reaper” after having a Lil Durk look-alike in the video, who he appears to sneak up on and shoot. Once the video caught more attention, Quando Rondo set the record straight with a post to his Instagram story, These fans make anything up ni**as don’t even be thinking like that.”

This time, it seems as though Lil Durk has some clearing the air to do following a preview of his upcoming project with Lil Baby set to release June 4th. Durk is believed to have thrown some shots at Quando Rondo and FBG Duck in the preview. In the single, Durk says “That Rolls better be bullet proof lil n*gga you know we gone shoot at the stars” which fans believe is sent towards Quando Rondo following a recent interview with Angela Yee conducted in a Rolls Royce.

Durk stepped on his Instagram story to clear the speculations by telling fans, “I never said a lame name, stop lien on me yall.”

While the tension is hot, Durk and Quando Rondo seem to not be throwing shots at each other after all. Check out the visual to Soul Reaper below and Durk’s preview here.