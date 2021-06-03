Hip-Hop mourned the death of Lil Loaded this week. In a recent development, TMZ reports officers in Cedar Hill, Texas responded to a call for an attempted suicide.

When the officers arrived at the home, Loaded’s mom was crying on the front porch and the rapper was dead inside with a gun nearby. Officers report Lil Loaded was crying and upset over a breakup, stating how much he loved his ex-girlfriend.

“Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud,” Lil Loaded posted online before his death. “I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”

Advertisement