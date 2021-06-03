Who could have predicted a beef between Bill Cosby and OJ Simpson? While Cosby and his legal team currently working for an appeal of his sentence, they took time to reply to OJ Simpson who offered advice on the legal battle.

Cosby is currently looking to enroll in a therapy program for sexually violent predators in an effort to be granted release. Simpson stated it may have helped if he did that sooner. Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt revealed if his client took the opportunity for parole that he would admit “he’s guilty of a crime, without the sheer evidence of ANY proof, just she said it happened.”

Ready for the next part? “Mr. Simpson was caught trying to retrieve his stolen items, unlawfully, which is the difference. Mr. Cosby has never admitted nor has ANY evidence been presented to prove that Mr. Cosby drugged and/or raped women.”

Wyatt then doubled down, “Why would Mr. Cosby accept parole, when we are waiting for the PA State Supreme Court to issue a ruling any day now on Mr. Cosby’s appeal, we are hoping they would vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial. Mr. Simpson, being paroled is like being on a slave plantation, you are never free and you will always be the property of your oppressor. Enjoy your golf game.”

If anyone has been keeping up with The Juice on Twitter lately, we will likely get a response. And it will likely be from the golf course.