Ahead of the release of Culture 3, Quavo is partnering with Lids for a new limited-edition Atlanta Braves hat.

The new exclusive, special edition cap brings in the Braves’ 1995 World Series win over the Cleveland Indiands back to prominence.

Featuring unique, Atlanta-inspired patches, it also has a vintage-inspired 1995 World Series patch on the front of the cap, iced out with a frost-like finish. One of Quavo’s favorite features of a fitted cap growing up were the patches, which served as inspiration during the designing process. The hat, an homage to the historic city and his hometown, includes special details such as the Braves’ red and gold logo, a white embroidered “A” for Atlanta, a gold World Series embroidered trophy, as well as a Quavo Huncho inspired patch.

This is the first product release from Quavo and Lids after he first partnered with the retailer in late 2019, joining their roster of partners alongside Meek Mill, Melvin Gordon III, Trevor Bauer, Chris Brickley, and Paper Planes.

The cap will be available in select Lids stores in Georgia and have limited quantities online at Lids.com this Friday.