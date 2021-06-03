Rick Ross is ready to make Vegas his new home. KTNV-Las Vegas has announced Rick ross will have a multi-year Drai’s LIVE residency, which will start on June 26.

Ross, the biggest boss, will give full-length concerts from the 11ths tory of The Cromwell hotel higlighting singles from his 15-year career.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

Tickets for Ross’ first show are on sale now at Draisgroup.com. Tickets for his next show on Saturday, Aug. 14 concert will go on sale soon, with additional dates slated to be revealed later this year.