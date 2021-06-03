Ricky Martin Admits He Has PTSD From Barbara Walters Interview: ‘I Was Just Not Ready To Come Out’

Ricky Martin graced People Magazine‘s second annual pride issue and spoke candidly about his traumatizing interview with Barbara Walters.

The Puerto Rican pop star admitted that he has “a little PTSD” from the 2000 interview.

The moment that haunts him was when the journalist said, “You could stop these rumors. You could say, ‘Yes I am gay or no I’m not.'”

“When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid,” Martin said. “There’s a little PTSD with that.”

The 49-year-old came out 10 years after that unforgettable interview.

“Sexuality is one complicated thing,” he said. “It’s not black and white. It’s filled with colors. When I was dating women, I was in love with women. It felt right, it felt beautiful. You can’t fake chemistry — the chemistry was there with them. I wasn’t misleading anyone.” Now, Martin is a “man with no secrets,” he said in the new interview. “When I came out, it just felt amazing.”

Ricky Martin is gearing up to release his 11th studio album, and the first single will be released next week.