Roddy Ricch’s debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, came and set the world on fire. Powered by the massive single “The Box,” the album would become one of the most-streamed efforts of last year.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Following up on that success, Ricch appears ready to drop again, hitting Instagram and announcing his new single “Late At Night.”

Along with announcing the single, Ricch revealed a new haircut, opting for a lower trim opposed to his lengthier style from his last run.

Advertisement

You can catch the announcement here.

E26hEL4VUAQW 8r
E26hEL4VUAQW 8r