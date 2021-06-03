Alex Rodriguez and his group, which recently bought the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have big relocation plans for the team.

The former New York Yankees great recently reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion with business mogul Marc Lore, in which the group would assume majority ownership beginning in 2023, but according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Rodriguez wants to move the franchise to Seattle.

The Timberwolves have been around since the 1989-1990 season. Seattle had the SuperSonics from 1967-2008 until they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Advertisement

The NBA must approve all relocations. The league could prefer putting a new expansion team in Seattle, rather than a team relocating to the region. The league would get a larger expansion fee reportedly in the $2.5 billion range.

Seatle is a market the NBA wants back into. Minnesota lost one franchise named the Lakers to Los Angeles many decades ago, losing another team would be devastating to the fans of that city and state.