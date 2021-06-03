Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski is expected to retire after the upcoming season. Krzyzewski has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He’s the winningest head coach in college basketball history with 1,170 wins. He has led the Blue Devils to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.



The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

With 41 years at the same job, he is the second-longest-tenured coach after Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. He coached numerous future NBA stars including Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Taytum, and Zion Williamson.

Goodman is reporting that Jon Scheyer is the “leading candidate” to succeed Krzyzewski upon his retirement. Scheyer played for Krzyzewski at Duke from 2006-2010 and then joined his staff as an assistant in 2014 after his playing career ended.

At 74 years old Kryzewski must believe now is a good time to commit to this season and then call it a career. This announcement should be enough to give Duke the motivation on sending their coach into retirement the right way with a national championship run.