Swizz Beatz and Timbaland faced off for their epic Verzuz rematch over the weekend, and Swizz made headlines after calling Justin Timberlake out.

After Timbo played “Sexy Back” and “Cry Me a River” the Ruff Ryder said, “He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage…you took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture! Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture!”

Swizz and Timbaland later went on Instagram live, and the Virginia native told Beatz he “did go a little hard on my brother JT, though,” to which Swizz responded, “Look man, I had to go hard. You heard how them songs were sounding on that stage? It was like JT was in the building. I was like, ‘Man!’”

“You know it’s hip hop,” he continued. “And I was just having fun. I don’t got no problem with JT, I don’t got no problem with nobody. We just having fun. It’s called Verzuz. You know, we doing our thing. Shoutout to JT. We can’t wait to get you on stage having fun cause you deserve it too.”

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Swizz Beatz and thinks Justin Timberlake needs to do a Verzuz for the culture?