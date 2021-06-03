Tiffany Haddish appeared on Entertainment Tonight and announced that she’s in the process of adoption.

The Kids Say the Darndest Things host explained why she’s ready to become a mother despite her busy schedule.

“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents,” explained the 41-year-old. “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

The comedian has been transparent about her journey in the foster care system, and revealed that she already took a few parenting courses.

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now,” she continued. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Tiffany Haddish, who has been dating Common for about a year, opened up about her love life during the conversation.

“I mean, I’m good now, but even if I wasn’t good, I don’t think I’d be looking for the D on TV [in real life],” joked Haddish, while referring to her character, Tuca, on the animated Adult Swim series, Tuca & Bertie, who forms a Bachelorette-style dating show. “I’m too good and savvy in the club, you know what I’m saying? I could pick up a couple of men at the grocery store.”

“I’m too sophisticated for that. I could go for a walk around the block and pick up someone,” she continued. “I don’t have to do a dating show. Unless they pay me a lot of money, then … let’s do it!”

Tiffany Haddish seems geared up for adoption and we wish her the best of luck during the process.