Fresh off the heels of his new partnership with Interscope Records, Yo Gotti is back to dropping bangers, partnering with DaBaby for “Drop.”

The new release is an anthem for the Hot Girl Summer as it is a song for plenty of twerking nights in the club or wherever the party at.

The aforementioned partnership will develop talent in the years to come, continuing on the work Gotti and his CMG imprint have already done.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Gotti said. “We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

You can hear the new single below and read more about the partnership here.