Fresh off his appearance on The Shop, Bad Bunny has released his new video for “Yonaguni.”

The song is named after a Japanease Island, but the details about the new single are slim. Will it be part of a new project? Could it be a solo drop?

The Latin American star announced El Último Tour del Mundo with dates set for Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. The promo for the tour aired during Wrestlemania as the Grammy winning star was handed a briefcase that contained a microphone from Triple H.

You can see his new release below.