NBA fans were surprised to see the Lakers lose game 6 last night to the Phoenix Suns, thus eliminating the 2020 NBA Champions from the playoffs in the first round. After their loss, fans noticed that Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder took the team out of his Instagram bio.

Dennis has removed “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers 🟣🟡” from his bio 😬 pic.twitter.com/WnX0G49CIg — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 3, 2021

It is unclear what this means for Schröder’s future with the Lakers. The German-born point guard was brought on by the Lakers this season to fill in for the gap Rajon Rondo left after he went to the Hawks. However, it was clear from the beginning that Schröder didn’t like his position with the Lakers. He even turned down a 4 year/$84 million extension with the team.

During game 5 of the playoffs, fans were beyond heated with Schröder after he failed to score a single point and only handed out one assist in 26 minutes of playing time. In the post-game interview following the Laker’s 30 point defeat in game 5, Schröder said that “We’ve got to flush this one.”

Advertisement

Dennis Schröder says the Suns "played with more pace, played more physical" and says the Lakers have to forget this game.



"We've got to flush this one." pic.twitter.com/BzCN3R6poQ — Playoff-less Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 2, 2021

Since his performance in game 5 couldn’t have gotten any worse, the only way was up for game 6. Despite the loss, Schröder put up 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Schröder will be a free agent in the off-season. Even though he turned down an $84 million extension earlier in the season, after Thursday’s loss to the Suns, Schröder told reporters that not only will he be back with the Lakers next season, but they will win a championship. “End of the day, if everything is good, we’re gonna come back and win a championship next year.”