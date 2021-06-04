Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams broke the Internet when they announced that they were in love and engaged to be married.
Fans expressed support for his estranged soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn, and she’s gearing up to share her side of the story.
That clearly doesn’t sit well with Simon who described Falynn as a “cheating wife.”
“Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote on Instagram alongside a preview of a sit-down interview Falynn did about her past relationship. “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce.”
Page Six reports that Simon thought “it was time to speak the truth.”
Falynn posted the same clip in question and teased her upcoming tell-all with YouTuber Adam Newell.
“Simon doesn’t get caught unless he wants to be caught,” she says in the video, adding at different points, “I meant what I said when I took my vows — it hurts, it hurts like hell” and “I love hard, I love really hard,” through tears.
“My truth,” she captioned the clip. “Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10th.”
Do you plan to tune in to Falynn’s tell-all interview?