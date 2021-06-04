Simon Guobadia Accuses His Estranged Wife Falynn of Being Pregnant

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams broke the Internet when they announced that they were in love and engaged to be married.

Fans expressed support for his estranged soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn, and she’s gearing up to share her side of the story.

That clearly doesn’t sit well with Simon who described Falynn as a “cheating wife.”

“Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote on Instagram alongside a preview of a sit-down interview Falynn did about her past relationship. “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce.”

Page Six reports that Simon thought “it was time to speak the truth.”

Falynn posted the same clip in question and teased her upcoming tell-all with YouTuber Adam Newell.

“Simon doesn’t get caught unless he wants to be caught,” she says in the video, adding at different points, “I meant what I said when I took my vows — it hurts, it hurts like hell” and “I love hard, I love really hard,” through tears.

“My truth,” she captioned the clip. “Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10th.”

Do you plan to tune in to Falynn’s tell-all interview?