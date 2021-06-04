The trips to Utah for Tee Morant, the father of star Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant was not always pleasant during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. During one of the opening games of the series, bonehead fans made an uncomfortable situation for Morant’s family. In response, the Jazz issued an apology, lodging and a courtside seat.



Following the series clinching win for the Jazz, Tee let superstar Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell know how he felt about the gestures of the team and that he wants them to win the championship.



“Y’all didn’t have to show love to us like that, Morant said. “When shit. goes bad and then you reach out, that’s how you bridge the gap. Most people don’t realize that. That’s why I appreciate you, and that’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”



You can see the moment below.

Tee Morant to Donovan Mitchell: “Y’all didn’t have to show us love like that. … That’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”



Mitchell told ESPN, “For me, it was just the ultimate sign of respect.”



