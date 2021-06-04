It’s no secret that Kanye West does whatever his heart desires. A strip club bartender shared an interesting story about an interaction she had with the Hip Hop mogul a few years ago in Los Angeles when he dropped in for a glass of water.

The woman, @AnessaRossii on TikTok, was doing her make up when she explained that Ye’s visit was completely different in comparison to other high-profile patrons.

““My club gets a lot of rappers, athletes, people that just want to show up and show out and do things for Instagram but not Kanye,” she says. “It was completely different. He didn’t order anything to drink. He just got water on the rocks and proceeded to tell me all of his beliefs, where we descended from and how he believed that a true descendant of his creator.”

The alleged conversation went on for about three to four hours, and Anessa received a pretty penny for lending her ear.

He is currently going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The beauty mogul is seen sulking about feeling like a “failure” for ending her third marriage in the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians teaser.

“I feel like a f**king loser,” Kim declared while her younger sister, Kendall Jenner tearfully listens.

ET reports that Kim has been spending a lot of time with her family amid her public divorce.

“Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim. Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation.”