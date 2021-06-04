After the only first-round elimination in his career, LeBron James is not hanging his head. He is getting ready to play the Goon Squad, the modern-day version of the Monstars in his version of Space Jam.

“I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said. “I think that’s what my focus [is] on, trying to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad we call them now. So, didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July, mid-July.”

Team USA won’t have the King but Bugs Bunny will. Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters in July.

