Lil Baby and Lil Durk Release Their Collaborative Album ‘The Voice of The Heroes’

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have unleashed their long-awaited project The Voice Of The Heroes via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records executive produced by James Harden.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar played a role in the creation of the album and Lil Baby spent a considerable amount of time in Harden’s studio for the album’s creation.

The Voice Of The Heroes is one of the year’s most highly anticipated albums, with the Atlanta and Chicago rap giants teaming up for a supercharged project that features the likes of Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave.

