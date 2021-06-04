Polo G is preparing to release his much-anticipated project, “Hall of Fame” the rapper seems to have support from heavy hitters in the industry. The “RapStar” rapper took to his Instagram account to reveal the tracklist for the upcoming album.

“I usually Don’t Even Tap in For Features But This Time around I’m like f*ck it I went & Gat sum hard a** records W All of my personal Favorite Artist & Future Hall Of Famers in my book,” he penned. “All Hittas. Ik I’m missin A Few But June 11th We Gone Turn Up & Take Ova Fasho. 10 Featured Songs 10 All me. Lmk which one you excited to hear???

#BeNothinLessThanTheGoat.”

The 20 track project included features from fan favorites such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Da Baby, and more! While names like Durk and G Herbo appeared in the comments showing support for the fellow Chicago rapper, Nicki Minaj took the extra mile to show love to the rising artist.

“Nicki a real one fasho” Polo G wrote on Twitter after realizing that Nicki Minaj promoted his album with a message in her bio, check out the love below!

most artists don’t do this when they get featured on an album. my girl so kind & humble. she a real one 🐐 u won polo! pic.twitter.com/g2GODuQBUT — Chun-c(Li)t 🥢 (@seasonmaraj) June 3, 2021